Coalition ups the ante in the fight for a Community Benefits Agreement

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Protestors from the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition held a sit-in in front of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office on the fifth floor of City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St., on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The demonstration kicked off with a press conference at 11:15 a.m. in front of the James R. Thompson Center, 100 W Randolph St. Parish Brown, a member of the Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization and Black Youth Project 100, spoke at the press conference.

“The mayor has introduced an ordinance that does not connect with the CBA ordinance to make sure that Black people are not displaced from the South Side of Chicago, and we got to make sure that that does not happen,” said Brown. “The ordinance that is being introduced will only provide 100 units of affordable housing for low-income and working-class families at a certain AMI (average median income).

“We cannot afford to pay for the highest prices that are coming into our neighborhood. People are being displaced at this moment.”

Later on the group went to the mayor’s office to stage a sit-in. During the sit-in, residents of Woodlawn and members of the CBA Coalition talked to the crowd about the ordinance.

Patricia Hightower, a woman who has lived in Woodlawn and South Shore, spoke about the need for affordable housing. “What we are doing now is that we are fighting for the CBA, we’re fighting for housing rights for our people,” she said. “We still want low-income housing at 30% for seniors and for veterans putting their lives on the line.”

Throughout the day, Alds. Jeanette Taylor (20th), Maria Hadden (49th) and Bryon Sigcho-Lopez (25th) — who recently introduced a “Development For All” ordinance to address the failures of the city’s Affordable Housing Ordinance (ARO) — came by to show support for the protestors.

“All of these developers who have been subsidized, who are being helped, who have been getting all the green lights while the people have continued to be evicted,” Sigcho-Lopez said. “They continue to lose their homes. They cannot afford the rents and they continue to leave the city. That’s the biggest problem that we have in the city of Chicago; it’s not development, it’s affordability.”

Hadden, who had just left a meeting with the Housing and Real Estate Committee said: “You’ve got community allies in the city council. You got community allies in city hall and you’ve got people that are going to make sure that we are working to center community voice. So, what I spoke about in chambers today is that even though this is not my neck of the woods, Woodlawn is not where I live, residents in the 49th Ward care about what’s happening in Woodlawn.

“Residents across the city, residents on the North Side care about what’s happening on the South Side. We’re at a time where we’ve got the political will in making sure that development happens, but we need to make sure that we are holding ourselves accountable to make sure that it is happening in the right way.”

Later on, the mayor’s office requested to speak with leaders of the coalition to talk about scheduling a meeting with the mayor’s administration. Alds. Hadden and Sigcho-Lopez along with Brown, Hightower and Alex Goldenberg of Southside Together Organizing for Power sat in for the meeting.

According to those sitting in the meeting, no timeline was set for when a meeting between the coalition and the mayor’s representatives.

“We’re not hanging on to the meeting, what we want is to see concrete proposals that address our concerns. That’s what we want,” said Goldenberg.

s.smylie@hpherald.com