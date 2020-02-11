Suspect at large after armed robbery at 55th Street store

HERALD STAFF REPORT

An armed robber is at large after stealing cash from a retail business on the 1500 block of East 55th Street on Monday night.

On Feb. 10 at 9:27 p.m., the suspect — described as a Black man 6-foot-2-to-3-inches tall weighing 150-160 pounds, wearing a black jacket, red jeans with camouflage, black shoes and black gloves — entered the unidentified store, threatened two people inside with an unknown object, forcing them to the ground, and demanded the contents of the store’s safe.

The offender then fled the scene with an unknown amount of money, running southbound on Lake Park Avenue. No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

