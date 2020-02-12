Kenwood boys fall 85-70 to Simeon; Broncos eliminated from City Playoffs

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sportswriter

In spite of a game-high 31 points and 13 rebounds by senior forward Darnell King, the Kenwood Broncos boys basketball team fell to the Simeon Wolverines 85-70.

Tuesday night’s loss eliminated the Broncos from the Chicago Public League City Playoffs.

“In the first half we came out a little lackadaisical,” said Justin Bowen, head coach of the Broncos. “I think our timing was off. I thought our alertness was off. And I think it’s partially due to a ton of distractions.”

Bowen said after falling behind 24-12 in the first quarter, his team responded positively to trim the Wolverines’ lead to six at 37-31 at half time.

King scored 10 of his team’s 31 points in the half, and senior Roland McCoy added 11 for the Broncos. Simeon’s Jeremiah Williams also scored 10 points in the first half for the Wolverines.

In the second half, Williams scored nine more points to finish with a team-high 19, and his teammate, Ahamed Bynum, added 11 to total 16 for the game. Bymun is committed to play for DePaul University in the fall of 2020.

At one point during the fourth quarter, the Wolverines led 83-64; the Broncos fought back but couldn’t close the gap to fewer than 15 points.

“It was great to get off to great start, especially at home,” said Robert Smith, head coach of the Simeon Wolverines. “We are starting to turn the corner (as a team) and we are getting better.”

With the victory, the Wolverines will advance to the city Final Four. The loss dropped the Broncos to 9 – 15 on the season and means they will look forward to playing in the IHSA State Playoffs next week. Game time and opponent will be announced.

Kenwood senior guard Roland McCoy finished second in team scoring with 17 points.

Hyde Park Herald Players of The Game:

Darnell King, Kenwood, 31 points;13 rebounds

Jeremiah Williams, Simeon, 19 points