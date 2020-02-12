New liaison officer manages CAPS meeting in Kenwood

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Officer Candice Smith, a six-year policewoman and a native South Sider, is the new Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy officer for the 2nd District, representing the department alongside Sgt. Yolanda Walton at monthly community relations meetings in beats across Hyde Park-Kenwood and surrounding neighborhoods. She took on the new role on Feb. 10.

Smith followed her now-retired father into the Chicago Police after a previous career in accounting. “He always talked very highly about the job,” she said. “I felt like it was pretty much time for me to step in my dad’s footsteps.”

According to data compiled by Invisible Institute’s Citizens Police Data Project, Smith has submitted one use of force report since joining the Chicago Police in November 2013 and received eight honorable mentions from the department, more than 84% of other officers.

She worked on a police tactical unit for two years after joining the force, then in aldermanic relations. Then Smith applied to work at CAPS.

“I wanted to do something a little different than just being a patrol officer — mainly because, when I was on the alderman car, I had the opportunity to really talk with people in the community and hear what their exact issues are,” she explained. “When we’re out on the street, people don’t necessarily want to be seen talking with us. Being in CAPS, it’s a lot easier to communicate with them, because we have the meetings where they can come to us and be able to voice what their issues are.”

In the coming weeks, Smith intends to do direct outreach to area businesses and large residential buildings to hear concerns and introduce herself. She enjoys reading, walking, going to art museums and exploring local vegan restaurants in her spare time and continues to live on the South Side.

It was the first Beat 222 CAPS meeting of the year, after district sector meetings in January. Over the past reporting period, Nov. 12 to Feb. 9, there were 28 arrests, 69 investigative and more than 500 traffic stops in Kenwood.

There were two serious incidents over the reporting period: on Nov. 23, when a 23-year-old was shot while exiting a bus on the 900 block of East 47th Street (he survived; no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues), and on Feb. 8, when a man survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand at the intersection of 47th Street and Ingleside Avenue.

Walton said the district would look into citizen reports of increased car break-ins along 48th Street and said patrol officers would be alerted to look for the activity. She stressed the importance of reporting the incidents to the police instead of just to insurance companies.

The next CAPS meeting for Beat 222 will be on Tuesday, March 10, at the Kennicott Park fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave. The next meeting for Beat 233, covering the area between Cottage Grove and Woodlawn avenues, Hyde Park Boulevard and 55th Street, is on Thursday, March 5, at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Drive. The March meeting for beats 234 and 235, which cover the rest of Hyde Park, is on Thursday the 12th at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

The CAPS office is holding a Black History Month commemoration with music, dance, theater and raffles on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5-6:30 p.m. at Mandrake Park, 3858 S. Cottage Grove Ave. “Coffee with a Cop,” a meet-and-greet with 2nd District officers, is scheduled for March 18 at the Oakwood Shores Apartments, 3859 S. Vincennes Ave.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com