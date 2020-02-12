POLICE BLOTTER

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD) reported the following incidents between Monday, Feb. 3, to Sunday, Feb. 9.

On Monday, Feb. 3, it was reported that on Jan. 27 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked on the street at 1426 E. 60th Street.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 5640 S. Ellis Ave at 6 a.m. a person walking on the walkway tripped and fell injuring their right shoulder. The victim was transported to U. of C.’s Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, between the 5100 and 5200 blocks of Kenwood Ave at 10:30 a.m. a janitor in an off-campus private apartment building reported being battered by a tenant. The case was referred to the Chicago Police Dept.

At 10:30 p.m. someone armed with a handgun took a cell phone from a person on the sidewalk off campus at 900 E. 62nd St.

On Friday, Feb. 7, at 5316 S. Harper Ave. at 4:32 p.m. a person resisted arrest and battered a UCPD officer. They were arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery of the peace officer.

On Saturday, Feb. 8, at 5:10 p.m. on the 3800 block of Cottage Grove Ave. unknown individuals in a white vehicle fired several shots at a victim standing on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to U. of C.’s Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

On Sunday, Feb. 9, at 12:55 a.m. at the Comer Hospital, 5721 S. Maryland Ave, a domestic violence incident resulted in a man being arrested by UCPD officers.

hpherald@hpherald.com