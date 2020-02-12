Security threat raises alarms at Kenwood Academy

By SAMANTHA SMYLIE

Staff writer

Over the weekend, families of Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., received a note from Principal Karen Calloway that said that there was a potential threat against the school.

While the letter left out any details about the nature of the threat, the school promised to increase security on campus Monday, Feb. 10., and they alerted the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Public Schools Office of Safety and Security.

According to the parent of a Kenwood student, not only was there a strong police presence around the school, all of the metal detectors for entry were activated and more security was placed inside the building.

Today, Calloway sent another email to parents saying, “Today, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) determined that there is no safety risk to Kenwood students and staff. CPD will continue to have increased presence in the area out of an abundance of caution.”

