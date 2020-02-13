High School students throughout the city will model clothes at annual scholarship drive

HERALD STAFF REPORT

SCJR Productions and The Promontory will host the third annual Black History Month College Scholarship Drive and Runway Gala.

Starting at noon on Saturday. Feb. 22, high school fashion students at South Shore International, King College Prep, Jones College Prep, Walter Payton College Prep, Perspective Charter School and Kenwood Academy will model fashions throughout the afternoon at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave.

The event will be co-emceed by Stanley Coleman Jr. of SCJR Productions LLC and a Kenwood Academy alum; ABC 7 Chicago Morning Investigative Reporter Samantha Chatman; and DJ Mile High of WGCI.

General admission tickets are $20. Proceeds from the show will be reinvested into the College Scholarship Fund/Student Programming. Doors to the event will open at 11:30 a.m., the first runway walk will start at 12 p.m. The show is scheduled to last until 2 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.promontorychicago.com/shows

