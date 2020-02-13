Noted poet gives annual Kent lecture

By MARC MONAGHAN

Contributing writer

“We were just talking,” said poet Nikki Giovanni as she related a conversation, she had just had with Kenwood Academy High School students in the green room of the Keller Center Thursday evening. “And one of the things I was asking … is, if at 16 you can get a driver’s license, why is it that you can’t vote?”

“And, I think it’s kind of important,” she continued, “because, you see, those old (S.O.B.s) that were in the Senate,” at this point in Giovanni’s presentation was interrupted by laughter and applause from the Keller Center audience, halting her mid-sentence.

“It was embarrassing,” Giovanni continued a minute later. “The only Republican that had any (guts), in that whole thing, was Mitt Romney. So, the rest of them just went, ‘Oooh whatever Donald Trump says.’

“If you are going to work for the Devil, then, you know, go do it someplace else. And if Donald Trump isn’t, what is? That’s the truth. If Satan married Hitler, they would have had Donald Trump.”

So started the 37th Annual Dr. George E. Kent lecture presented by the University of Chicago’s Organization of Black Students at the Harris School of Public Policy.

Giovanni – poet, foundational force in the Black Arts Movement of the 1960s, and University Distinguished Professor in English at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA – then reminded the audience that it is the ignorance of those who think they don’t have it, that stands in the way of them knowing what it is that they do not understand.

Turning back to her theme of current politics, Giovanni spoke of the relationship between black people and the Constitution.

“We believed in the Constitution, from the beginning,” said Giovanni. “Frederick Douglas and all the rest of them. We believed.

“And … it’s so disgusting today, I’m not in a bad mood, but it’s so disgusting. We fought for 200 years and for the Constitution; we believed in it.

“And then we turned around and found out that the only people who were believing, was us. Because the white people don’t believe in it.

“They can read. It’s not hard to read the Constitution. If you can read the Constitution you can’t be Donald Trump, and you can’t vote for him like that.

“The only people believing in the Constitution right now are the brown people trying to come over through Texas and California to be a part of this nation.

“Because, I know most of the black people right now … most of us are sick of it. We have given. We have given our blood; we have given our children; we have done every damn thing we could to make this a good country.

“And what do we get for it? Donald Trump.”

Before concluding her remarks, all of which can be heard on the Organization of Black Students Facebook page, with a reading of “In The Spirit of Martin,” a poem she wrote honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Giovanni said, “And you youngsters here with me today. I hope that whatever else it is that I do, or don’t do. I hope you remember who you came from, not where you are trying to go.

“Because the people we came from were great people. They created the song that America and the world sings.”

herald@hpherald.com