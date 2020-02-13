Police make arrest in January shooting at Kenwood shopping center

HERALD STAFF REPORT

The Chicago Police arrested 19-year-old Woodlawn resident Jamall Brown on Feb. 12 and charged him in the Jan. 12 shooting at the Kenwood shopping center at 47th Street and Lake Park Avenue after officers identified him.

Brown was attempting to shoot a target but wound up hitting a business, identified as ATI Physical Therapy, 1340 E. 47th St., and a vehicle instead. There were no injuries.

The Sun-Times first reported the news and additionally reported that Brown was convicted of unauthorized use of a weapon in May 2019 but was paroled before serving time in state prison.

The police charged Brown with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unauthorized use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is due in court on Feb. 13.

herald@hpherald.com