Stressing online safety

YMCA Youth Director Stanley Wilkerson (standing center0 explains how parents need to talk with their youngsters to make sure they are aware of the online material their kids are viewing and how youngsters should let their parents know if they see anything online that makes them uncomfortable and why they should never share personal information, such as home address, phone, etc. At Tuesday’s session at the South Side YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave., Wilkerson also encouraged parents to have a discussion about the amount of time youngsters spend online each day.