Concern about motor vehicle thefts dominates Hyde Park CAPS meeting

By ALY TANTAWY

Herald intern

The Chicago Police warned residents at a Feb. 13 Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy (CAPS) meeting that a recent uptick of motor vehicle thefts relates to the seasonal practice of letting cars warm up unattended, and officials urged residents not to do that.

There were five motor vehicle thefts in beats 234 and 235 in January 2020, up from two in January 2019. Vehicle thefts have occurred on the 1300 block of East 53rd Street on Jan. 26 between 6:30 and 7 p.m., the 1400 block of East 57th Street on Jan. 27 at 8:40 p.m. and on the 5100 block of South Lake Park Avenue on Jan. 28 at 11:30 p.m.

Police urge residents to remove keys from vehicles and to not leave running vehicles unattended. Doors and windows of vehicles should be locked. Residents are asked to report suspicious activity immediately — the local detectives bureau can be reached at 312-747-8380 — to be aware of the crimes and to alert neighbors, to pay special attention to “suspicious” people loitering in the area and to call 9-1-1

In response to civilian concerns about a lack of arrests made after armed robberies in Hyde Park, CAPS Sgt. Yolanda Walton said new robbers are committing crimes in the area for every group of robbers that they catch.

Furthermore, Walton observed that suspects who are less than 18 years old are subsequently released into their parents’ custody, which dissatisfied some at the meeting.

“Before they’re 18, when do they face justice?” asked attendee Ted Manuel. Walton replied that, while the Chicago Police enforce the law, they do not create it.

In Beat 234, bordered by 55th Street, Hyde Park Boulevard, Woodlawn Avenue and the lakefront, there were 25 arrests, 477 traffic stops and 22 investigative stops over the last reporting period, Nov. 7 to Feb. 10.

Police updated the meeting about the armed robbery of Feb. 10, confirming that it occurred at Walgreens, 1554 E. 55th St. There were no injuries; police have made no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

In Beat 235, which covers the area roughly south of 55th Street, north of 61st Street and west of Cottage Grove Avenue (not including Jackson Park), there were 46 arrests, 127 traffic stops and 3 investigative stops over the last reporting period.

Regarding the previously identified issue of drinking, noise and trash around Promontory Point, police reported one arrest, one investigative stop and nine calls for service between November and February, though they observed that it is winter and that loitering had declined.

The CAPS office is planning a series of “Seniors Helping Seniors” small group empowerment sessions to explore issues around aging, prepare for health emergencies, strengthen support networks and learn advocacy skills on the second Wednesday of every month — the next workshop is scheduled for March 11 and will be focused on self-care — at the 2nd District police station, 5101 S. Wentworth Ave. More information is available at 312-747-5109.

The 2nd District is also planning a Black History Month commemoration on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 5 p.m. to 6: 30 p.m. with music, dancing, theater and raffles at Mandrake Park, 3858 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The next CAPS meeting for beats 234 and 235 is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at Congregation Rodfei Zedek, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd. The next CAPS meeting for Beat 222, which covers Kenwood, is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, at the Kennicott Park fieldhouse, 4434 S. Lake Park Ave. And the next CAPS meeting for Beat 233, which covers the area between Hyde Park Boulevard, 55th Street and Woodlawn Avenue, is scheduled for Thursday, March 5, at the Washington Park fieldhouse, 5531 S. King Drive. All meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.

Staff writer Aaron Gettinger contributed.

hpherald@hpherald.com