Local opera and church vocalist plans arts and music performance project

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

Luther Hezekiah Lewis III, a tenor who has performed at the South Shore Opera Company and the Lyric Opera, is planning a nonprofit called Art + Aria, with a free launch and gallery concert scheduled later this month.

“The main idea is to combine visual art and music into one,” Lewis explained in an interview.

He teased the understanding of opera as a “Gesamtkunstwerk,” or a work that uses all kinds of art forms in its undertaking.

“Opera in a way is a sum of all works: it’s several different avenues of art mixed together — the visual, the costuming — with music,” Lewis said. “It already made sense to combine at least these two elements, visual art and singing.”

Lewis hopes Art + Aria will put on pop-up shows based around individual themes like religious iconography and symbolism (he plans to premier “Vespers,” a contemporary spiritual piece, in August). The nonprofit does not have a physical home at this point, but the launch is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. at St. Paul & the Redeemer Church, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave.

“My hope is to have almost installation types of set ups, where they’re activated by a live performance,” Lewis said. “I have ideas around art song cycles. I’d love to do a Harlem Renaissance kind of theme at some point, where we’re using Langston Hughes poetry, and there’s a lot of wonderful art songs set to his poetry.”

In the coming months, Lewis plans to apply to grants to put on in-school performances — he is interested in a project exploring African American music “from the spiritual to Beyoncé” — and Art + Aria residencies.

