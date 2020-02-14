Meeting shows support for Electric Line fare reduction as Metra, county ask CTA, mayor to come to table

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff writer

People supporting a reduction of Metra Electric fares and increased services on the commuter rail lines that run through Hyde Park-Kenwood, the Southeast Side and south suburbs packed a meeting at a Roseland church Thursday night.

Specifics about the county’s plan to accomplish those aims and a timeline have not been established.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle set the goals for the Electric and Rock Island lines last September, and forum speakers at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 211 E. 115th St., reiterated her edict that such moves would result in transit equity for the South Side, which lacks the transit density that the North Side enjoys.

Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways Commissioner John Yonan said Preckwinkle, believing that there is no way the metropolis can build its way out of congestion, studied ways to invest in transit and multimodal transportation.

“The system in transportation’s built so that silos kind of keep folks in their own focus,” he said. “We’re not even talking about money; we’re just talking about the complexities of what it is to go from one silo to one type of jurisdictional responsibility or the other.”

Yonan said modeling showed the pilot program’s expected ridership would substantiate funding requests from Washington and Springfield. Nevertheless, “Money isn’t going to be the challenge in all this,” he said, identifying ridership capacity increases, the need for parking at stations and adjacent neighborhoods and a transfer of ridership from one transit agency to another as consequences the county and transit agencies are considering.

In a statement the CTA said: “The CTA is committed to working collaboratively to improve transit options for South Side residents, including fare coordination and service coordination so riders have a faster, affordable, more seamless trip. We know that our service is part of a network that South Side residents use to get around the region. That’s why CTA has remained consistently at the table to discuss this proposal with Metra, Pace, and RTA on a regular basis over the past few months.

“Given how important coordination of that transportation network is, the Service Boards are collaborating closely to assess the high-level concepts proposed by the County to understand the operational changes and impacts across the regional transit system.”

A CTA representative attended last night’s meeting with the Coalition for a Modern Metra Electric and spoke elected officials and coalition members after the meeting.

In addition to more services and cheaper fares, Yonan also called for free transfers between CTA and Metra: Metra monthly pass holders can link up a pass for unlimited CTA rides, but only during rush hours.

The ridership transfer question is the crux of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s opposition to the Metra pilot plan. Last summer, she expressed concern that it would transfer CTA passengers to Metra and thereby cannibalize the former’s profits. (The Herald has requested comment from the mayor’s office.)

Yonan observed that while CTA, Metra and Pace (the area’s paratransit and suburban bus route operator) are all under the financial purview and oversight of the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), the agencies operate with broad independence, under the control of their own boards that are variously dominated by appointments made by the mayor and county governments.

The mayor appoints 5 of the 16 directors on the RTA board; suburban Cook County commissioners appoint 4, and the county president appoints 1. The Cook County Board appoints 4 of the 10 Metra directors (the president appoints 1), and the mayor appoints 4 members of the Chicago Transit Board, with the governor appointing the other 3.

For her part, Andrea Reed with the Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce argued that the county’s Metra proposal would fit nicely with the mayor’s Invest South/West initiative, which is designed to coordinate municipal, community and corporate economic development in neighborhoods including Auburn Gresham, South Shore, South Chicago and Roseland — through which the Rock Island and Metra Electric lines run.

Dozens attended the meeting, organized by the 5-year-old Coalition for a Modern Metra Electric, including at least 14 Hyde Parkers, who arrived on a bus chartered by the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference (HPKCC). Chicago Hyde Park Village, KAM Isaiah Israel, 1100 E. Hyde Park Blvd., and the Church of St. Paul & the Redeemer, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave., were also represented.

Regarding equity, Reed observed that the CTA runs the Purple Line to Evanston and the Green Line to Oak Park — but that the South Side ‘L’ lines terminate at 63rd and 95th streets. “If the North Side can have three or four lines of transportation,” she said, “the South Side can also have three or four lines of transportation,”

“The city limits are at 130th Street, and there are people who live far south and who need access to equitable and affordable transportation,” she continued, stressing that the Coalition “fully supports” the planned-but-unfunded Red Line extension — which would expand the service southward for four more stations, terminating at 130th near the Bishop Ford Expressway — as well as the Metra pilot.

Pastor Luther Mason of the Greenstone United Methodist Church in Pullman, 11211 S. St. Lawrence Ave., observed commuters’ biggest gripe about buses – their slowness and discomfort – and argued that improvements to the Electric Line would increase access to jobs.

“We need to get places quicker, because the few minutes that you take extra getting on the 115 Bus — riding up to 95th Street, getting on the Red Line, an hour later, you’re downtown — could mean you having a job when you could jump on the Metra at 111th and be downtown in 40 minutes,” he said. “The Metra Electric is here now. What if the Metra Electric cost the same as the CTA? What if we could use the Ventra card to transfer between Metra and CTA?”

While Yonan said there have been “really fruitful conversations with all of the service boards and the county on what it’s going to take to get that reduced fare system up and going, we believe, sooner (rather) than later,” meeting organizers observed that the CTA had been invited to attend but did not send a representative, as Metra and Pace did. The Herald has requested comment from the CTA.

Furthermore, the pilot study has no guaranteed federal or state funding, either. During his remarks, Yonan said, “Money helps, but it’s a small piece of it.”

“The commitment from the state officials to how some of this can be grant-funded from Washington and the dollar amounts that we’re talking with the shift of ridership, that doesn’t really appear to show any kind of financial challenge in this,” he said in a subsequent interview. “More than anything, somebody didn’t actually execute this plan years ago, because it was all about money.

“Money is absolutely in,” he continued. Asked how much, he responded, “Whatever it’s going to take to make this successful.”

State Rep. Marcus C. Evans Jr. (D-33rd), whose district stretches from Avalon Park down through the south suburbs along the state line, filed House Bill 3834 last April, requiring Electric Line fares within the city to be equal to CTA fares for the ‘L,’ $2.50, and integrate Ventra card into city Electric Line stations. Local Reps. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) and Kambium Buckner (D-26th) are sponsoring the bill, but it has not moved since its introduction.

Evans said, however, that he could not estimate the bill’s chance of becoming law and that it may be revised. Chiefly, he characterized the bill as a way to express popular support for the pilot program and his own beliefs on what Metra Electric fare policy should be rather than a serious attempt at transit policymaking.

“Meetings like this are critical, that (elected officials and agency representatives) can go back and say, ‘People really want an improvement on what we currently have,” he said in an interview. “Preckwinkle and Lightfoot talking would be very helpful.”

John Murphy, who lives a block from a Metra station in Hyde Park, said he rarely takes the commuter rail because of cost or service infrequency when he needs it.

“I probably would use it to connect to the North Side more than I do now, if it were convenient,” he said in an interview, recalling the difficulty in transferring from one train line to another. “To tell the truth, I often drive instead. In that way, even for Hyde Park, which has convenient Metra stops, the issue is primarily how frequent the service is. For those of us interested in the broader problem, it doesn’t make sense that people can’t move from the CTA lines to the Metra lines.”

“All three of the transit agencies serving Chicagoland and Cook County must work together and address the social justice issue to bring Metra Electric fares down — and bring Metra Electric service frequency up — to CTA rail transit levels,” said Roger Huff with Hyde Park Village and the HPKCC in a statement. “For historical reasons, our three transit agencies have competed for riders — that has to stop. They must work together. Implementing the Cook County proposal is the perfect opportunity to make that happen.”

a.gettinger@hpherald.com