Girls come up short in championship game

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sportswriter

In spite of a 22-point effort by sophomore Brianna McDaniel, the Kenwood girls basketball team fell short in their pursuit of the City Public League Championship, losing to rivals Simeon, 69-63 on Sunday afternoon at Jones Armory, 5200 S. Cottage Grove.

“We kind of got away from our game plan in terms of attacking the middle of their defense,” said Andre Lewis, head coach of the Lady Broncos, after his team surrendered a 13-point lead in the second quarter. “We didn’t do a great job of rebounding the basketball (either).”

Lewis said his team had several opportunities in the first half to build momentum and put the game away for good, but costly turnovers and poor rebounding by the Lady Broncos, gave the Lady Wolverines confidence and their first marginal lead of the game at 37-33 at halftime.

In the first half, sophomore Whitney Dunn got the Lady Broncos off to a hot start by draining multiple big shots from beyond the arc. She scored a team high-15 points at the half.

At one point, Dunn even called out her own shot from behind the arc, sending Kenwood fans, all wearing the school’s blue-and-red attire, into an uproar. Dunn finished second in team scoring with 20 points.

and was

The Lady Broncos’ first-half margin eroded late in the period when, Simeon’s star Aneesah Morrow scored 15 of her team-high 21 points to close out the second quarter.

In the second half, the Lady Wolverines and the Lady Broncos were exchanging baskets ibut then Simeon Coach Jonathan Davenport made some defensive adjustments and his tem edged ahead.

The fourth quarter was filled with both teams taking their best shots, but Simeon emerged with the win and the title. The Lady Wolverines finished the game with four starters in double figures,

including Morrow’s 21-points, 12-rebound effort. Lady Wolverine Khaniah Gardner finished with

18 points and 12 rebounds; junior forward Diamond Stokes scored 15 points and Cashay Dixon added 12.

With the loss, the Lady Broncos fell to 24-6 on the season and will

travel to Back of the Yards College Prep (Chicago, IL) on Tuesday,

Feb. 18, to meet the Bobcats in a non-conference match.

Then both teams will prepare for the state playoffs. Times and dates to be announced.

Hyde Park Herald Player of The Game:

Brianna McDaniel, Kenwood, 22 points.

Aneesah Morrow, Simeon, 21 points,12 rebounds.