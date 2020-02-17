Modern Coop will be closing in the spring

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Citing an upcoming move to Dallas as well as the shift in the American retail landscape, Modern Cooperative has announced the closure of its store in Hyde Park after a liquidation sale due to conclude by April.

The store, 1500 E. 53rd St., known for its furniture and home decor, opened nine years ago. Its storefront in Pilsen closed in 2017.

“A sincere thank you goes out to our dedicated customers and talented artists for supporting us over all these years,” said Tiffany and Mike Page in a statement. “As the viability of the retail store model has changed, we’ve realized it’s time for us to move on to a new chapter. Please know this decision was not easy — it is difficult to let go of something we’ve put our heart and soul into for so long.

Modern Cooperative will operate under normal hours through Friday, Feb. 21, before closing through March 1 in order to prepare for a liquidation sale scheduled to begin on March 5. The store will operate under reduced hours, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays, until its closing, which may follow a final sale in April, if necessary.