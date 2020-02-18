3 Bronco wrestlers qualify for state tournament

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Sportswriter

Three Kenwood Academy wrestlers earned spots in the IHSA State tournament by winning championships in the Regional tournament that was hosted at Kenwood in January.

The three champions were Billy Torian at 126 pounds, Devaughn Levins at 138 pounds, and Brandon Martin at 152 pounds. Wrestling Head Coach Carlos Latimer’s team finished second overall.

“Every year has been improvement since I took over (the Kenwood wrestling program),” said Latimer. “And as our old principal Dr. Jones said it’s all about winning at the end.”

Latimer said he was very proud of his team and three wrestlers who qualified for state sectionals.

