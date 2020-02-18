Police warn about thieves stealing coins from apartment building washers and dryers

HERALD STAFF REPORT

Two similar burglaries in recent weeks have prompted the Chicago Police to warn 2nd District residents to keep watch for thieves stealing coins from washing and drying machines in Hyde Park apartment buildings.

In each incident, on the 5400 block of South Ridgewood Court on the morning of Jan. 26 and sometime overnight from Feb. 11-12 on the 5400 block of South Cornell Avenue, the burglars forced open a door to the building basements.

Residents are asked to keep property perimeters well lit and doors and windows secured; any broken windows, locks or doors should be repaired immediately. Suspicious activity should be reported. If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy for investigating detectives. Neighborhood watch-type agreements are recommended. Victims should not touch anything, call police immediately and request contact information of witnesses.

The pertinent Detectives Bureau can be reached at 312-747-8380.

